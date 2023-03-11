Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) CFO Sells $29,058.30 in Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,945 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $29,058.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,034,621.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lemonade Stock Down 1.9 %

LMND opened at $13.52 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $32.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.93.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.24. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 116.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 2.5% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 120,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 1,626.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter worth about $1,225,000. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 28.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMND. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Lemonade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

See Also

