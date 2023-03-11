Leoni (ETR:LEO) Trading Down 2.1%

Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO – Get Rating) shares fell 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as €2.95 ($3.13) and last traded at €2.96 ($3.15). 34,568 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 187,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.02 ($3.21).

Leoni Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 869.74. The company has a market capitalization of $96.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.96, a PEG ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is €5.88.

About Leoni

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

