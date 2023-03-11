Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $3.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
LXRX opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 7.54. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $417.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.32.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and Sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.
