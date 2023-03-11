Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $3.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

LXRX opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 7.54. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $417.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 18,829 shares during the period.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and Sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

