Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Moonpig Group (LON:MOON)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 145 ($1.74) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Moonpig Group from GBX 390 ($4.69) to GBX 300 ($3.61) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Moonpig Group from GBX 320 ($3.85) to GBX 270 ($3.25) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Moonpig Group alerts:

Moonpig Group Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of MOON stock opened at GBX 125.80 ($1.51) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 120.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 142.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The stock has a market cap of £430.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,797.14 and a beta of 1.37. Moonpig Group has a twelve month low of GBX 104.80 ($1.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 283.40 ($3.41).

Insider Buying and Selling at Moonpig Group

About Moonpig Group

In other Moonpig Group news, insider David W. Keens purchased 110,100 shares of Moonpig Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £134,322 ($161,522.37). In other Moonpig Group news, insider David W. Keens purchased 110,100 shares of Moonpig Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £134,322 ($161,522.37). Also, insider Nickyl Raithatha purchased 100,000 shares of Moonpig Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £114,000 ($137,085.14). 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. It sells its products under the Moonpig and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moonpig Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moonpig Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.