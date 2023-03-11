Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Up 223.8% in February

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 223.8% from the February 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Life Healthcare Group Stock Performance
Shares of Life Healthcare Group stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $4.31. 3,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,781. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.09. Life Healthcare Group has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $6.47.
Life Healthcare Group Company Profile
