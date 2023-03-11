Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Up 223.8% in February

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 223.8% from the February 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Life Healthcare Group Stock Performance

Shares of Life Healthcare Group stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $4.31. 3,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,781. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.09. Life Healthcare Group has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $6.47.

Get Life Healthcare Group alerts:

Life Healthcare Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which operates hospitals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Southern Africa and International segments. The Southern Africa segment focuses on hospitals, complementary services, and healthcare services. The International segment offers diagnostics services.

Receive News & Ratings for Life Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.