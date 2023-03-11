Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.09. Liquidmetal Technologies shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 1,599,020 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products made from amorphous alloys. Its products are used for medical, military, consumer and industrial, and sporting goods products applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

