Lisk Price Down 17.4% This Week (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 11th. Lisk has a total market cap of $125.35 million and $1.98 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lisk has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00004377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00012617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000280 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006200 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001533 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,838,145 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

