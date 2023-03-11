Litecoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.07 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $68.83 or 0.00336081 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion and approximately $1.07 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00017003 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000760 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010069 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00018024 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,460,927 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.