LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC cut its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of LKQ worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,057,000 after acquiring an additional 158,306 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $610,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 425,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $24,577,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,725,090.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock valued at $211,735,266. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $54.60 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $59.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). LKQ had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LKQ. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

