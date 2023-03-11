Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LYG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 61 ($0.73) in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 60 ($0.72) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 58 ($0.70) in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,373,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 497,197 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 437,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 44,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 43,970 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 323,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 15,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

