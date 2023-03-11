Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $490.43.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $475.50 on Monday. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $467.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.45. The company has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

