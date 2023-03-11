Logan Ridge Finance Co. (LRFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th.

Logan Ridge Finance Stock Down 2.3 %

LRFC stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03. Logan Ridge Finance has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRFC. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Logan Ridge Finance by 303.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance in the first quarter worth $542,000. 15.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company that provides capital to lower middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $50 million and with revenues of at least $15 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace, defense, education, food, logistics, manufacturing, media, health care, and consumer and business services.

