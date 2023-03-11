LoneStar West (CVE:LSI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.71

LoneStar West Inc (CVE:LSI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.71 and traded as low as C$0.71. LoneStar West shares last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 10,800 shares traded.
LoneStar West Trading Up ∞
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.71.
About LoneStar West
Lonestar West Inc is a Canada-based industrial service company. The Company is engaged in the provision of technical application of hydro-vacuum, vacuum, water truck and auxiliary services, primarily to infrastructure and oil and gas customers. The Company operates in the segment of providing vacuum and hydro-vacuum services for various industries in Canada and the United States.
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LoneStar West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LoneStar West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.