Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Short Interest Up 256.1% in February

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, an increase of 256.1% from the February 13th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 521,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of LOWLF stock traded up C$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,735,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,654. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. Lowell Farms has a 12-month low of C$0.03 and a 12-month high of C$0.46.

Lowell Farms, Inc operates as a cannabis company. It owns, manages, and operates cultivation, extraction, distribution, and manufacturing facilities. Its products include flower, vape pens, oils, extracts, chocolate edibles, mints, gummies, tinctures and pre-rolls. The firm’s brands include House Weed, Cypress Reserve, Flavor Extracts, Kaizen, and Moon.

