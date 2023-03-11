LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. UBS Group raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.11.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:LYB opened at $88.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.02. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.