M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) Short Interest Update

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 102.0% from the February 13th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of M3-Brigade Acquisition II

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 253,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 72,398 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,254,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,664,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,751,000. Finally, RPO LLC grew its holdings in M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. RPO LLC now owns 464,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 240,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Stock Performance

M3-Brigade Acquisition II stock remained flat at $9.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,065. M3-Brigade Acquisition II has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Company Profile

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

