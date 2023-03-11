Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Short Interest Update

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 161.9% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Mace Security International Price Performance
OTCMKTS MACE remained flat at $0.13 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.06. Mace Security International has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15.
Mace Security International Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mace Security International (MACE)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Mace Security International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mace Security International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.