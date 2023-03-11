Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Short Interest Update

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 161.9% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mace Security International Price Performance

OTCMKTS MACE remained flat at $0.13 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.06. Mace Security International has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15.

Get Mace Security International alerts:

Mace Security International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, assembles, markets and sells consumer safety, personal defense, and electronic surveillance equipment and products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers. It also offers tactical munition products and weapon systems for law enforcement and security professionals under Mace and Take Down brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Mace Security International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mace Security International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.