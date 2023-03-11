Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Director John J. Huntz, Jr. Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of MANH opened at $137.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 1.57. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.02 and a 12-month high of $158.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 19.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 7.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Manhattan Associates

MANH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

