MAP Protocol Trading Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 11th. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $77.42 million and approximately $259,367.11 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00434428 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,035.99 or 0.29364487 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@mapprotocolofficial. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.mapprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc.

DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.”

MAP Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.