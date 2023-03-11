Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Stock Price Down 13.8%

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Rating) was down 13.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.80 and last traded at $17.80. Approximately 11,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 6,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Down 4.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.70.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc engages in the production of protein food products. It operates through the Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. The Meat Protein Group segment comprised of prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, and value-added fresh pork and poultry products. The Plant Protein Group segment is composed of refrigerated plant protein products, premium grain-based protein, and vegan cheese products.

