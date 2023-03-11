Maso Capital Partners Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI)

Maso Capital Partners Ltd reduced its stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,865 shares during the period. ABG Acquisition Corp. I accounts for about 1.0% of Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Maso Capital Partners Ltd owned 1.67% of ABG Acquisition Corp. I worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 73.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 14.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 71.7% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 23,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABG Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

ABG Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of ABGI remained flat at $10.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,652. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.42.

About ABG Acquisition Corp. I

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. ABG Acquisition Corp. I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABG Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABG Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.