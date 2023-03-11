Maso Capital Partners Ltd Sells 19,965 Shares of TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA)

Maso Capital Partners Ltd cut its position in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,965 shares during the quarter. TB SA Acquisition comprises about 0.5% of Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings in TB SA Acquisition were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBSA. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 112,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,123,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,090,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TB SA Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBSA remained flat at $10.20 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 830 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,869. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

About TB SA Acquisition

TB SA Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify African companies that promote environmental, social and governance, ESG, and principles.

