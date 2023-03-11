Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Short Interest Update

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mayne Pharma Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAYNF remained flat at $2.49 during trading on Friday. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. Mayne Pharma Group has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $5.87.

About Mayne Pharma Group

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of proprietary and generic products. It operates through the following segments: Generic Products, Specialty Products, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International. The Generic Products segment is involved in the manufacture and distribution of generic and branded pharmaceutical products.

