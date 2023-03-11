Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2023

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNFGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mayne Pharma Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAYNF remained flat at $2.49 during trading on Friday. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. Mayne Pharma Group has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $5.87.

About Mayne Pharma Group

(Get Rating)

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of proprietary and generic products. It operates through the following segments: Generic Products, Specialty Products, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International. The Generic Products segment is involved in the manufacture and distribution of generic and branded pharmaceutical products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mayne Pharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayne Pharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.