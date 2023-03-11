MDxHealth (MDXH) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare MDxHealth to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MDxHealth and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDxHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00 MDxHealth Competitors 167 824 1722 32 2.59

MDxHealth presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 306.78%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 53.93%. Given MDxHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MDxHealth is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

MDxHealth has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDxHealth’s rivals have a beta of 1.00, suggesting that their average share price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MDxHealth and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MDxHealth $37.05 million -$29.00 million -1.55 MDxHealth Competitors $964.64 million -$105.02 million 4.51

MDxHealth’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than MDxHealth. MDxHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares MDxHealth and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDxHealth -118.86% -171.91% -48.65% MDxHealth Competitors -1,181.51% -77.49% -29.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.6% of MDxHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of MDxHealth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MDxHealth rivals beat MDxHealth on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

