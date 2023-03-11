Mebuki Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEBUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mebuki Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEBUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 359,600 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the February 13th total of 512,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Mebuki Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MEBUF stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06. Mebuki Financial Group has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $2.06.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mebuki Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mebuki Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.