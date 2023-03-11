Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA) Shares Down 15.8%

Shares of Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Rating) fell 15.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.58 and last traded at $23.80. 10,265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 47,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.28.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.10.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Company Profile

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. It offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. The company's products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps.

