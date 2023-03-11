Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 72,468 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,468 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in MetLife were worth $9,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 13.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter valued at $660,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 132,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $62.38 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 68.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,603 shares of company stock worth $3,348,193. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.