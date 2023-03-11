Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $11,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,914,190 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MU opened at $54.93 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $86.24. The stock has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MU. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

