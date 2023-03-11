Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 34,996 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,996 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Mizuho began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

Insider Activity

General Mills Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GIS opened at $78.52 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.79.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

