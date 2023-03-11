Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $8.57 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,553 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Duke Energy Price Performance
NYSE DUK opened at $92.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.50.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Duke Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 121.08%.
Duke Energy Profile
Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.
