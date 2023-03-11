Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $9.39 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,525 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $207.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.74. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $256.50.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.