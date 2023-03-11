Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $9.89 Million Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 464,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,403 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $9,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REET. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,607,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,267,000 after buying an additional 350,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,583,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,390,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,701,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,191,000 after buying an additional 138,846 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,572,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,446,000 after buying an additional 113,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,095,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,484,000 after acquiring an additional 175,399 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of REET stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $30.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.