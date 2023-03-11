Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.29% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $10,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.84. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $21.97.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

