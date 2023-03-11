Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 1,510.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,683 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.52% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $12,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

FBND opened at $45.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average of $45.41. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.32.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.