Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 4,003 Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 3.55% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $8,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 45.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $205,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTB opened at $48.11 on Friday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $50.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.04.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

