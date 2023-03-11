Meridian Stock Set to Split on Monday, March 13th (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, March 13th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, March 13th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, March 13th.

Meridian Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRBK opened at $30.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.51. Meridian has a 1-year low of $27.87 and a 1-year high of $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.42.

Meridian Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Meridian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Meridian’s payout ratio is 28.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meridian

About Meridian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Meridian by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Meridian by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meridian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Meridian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Meridian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 49.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

