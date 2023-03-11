Meridian Stock Set to Split on Monday, March 13th (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, March 13th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, March 13th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, March 13th.
NASDAQ MRBK opened at $30.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.51. Meridian has a 1-year low of $27.87 and a 1-year high of $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.42.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Meridian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Meridian’s payout ratio is 28.01%.
Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.
