Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Short Interest Update

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the February 13th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesa Royalty Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Mesa Royalty Trust by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Mesa Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in Mesa Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.23. The stock had a trading volume of 21,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,669. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.15. Mesa Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Mesa Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.1581 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.

