Metawar Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. In the last seven days, Metawar has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. One Metawar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Metawar has a market cap of $107.02 million and approximately $5.11 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Metawar

Metawar was first traded on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.0005096 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

