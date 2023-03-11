Meter Governance (MTRG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $41.20 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $41.20 million and $502,387.01 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.43 or 0.00012039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004882 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000917 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,018,346 coins and its circulating supply is 16,981,148 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,012,319 with 16,979,043 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.56238076 USD and is up 11.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $571,597.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars.

