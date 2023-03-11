Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

Methode Electronics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average is $43.72. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $51.38.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Methode Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $341,793.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,955,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

