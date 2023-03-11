Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexco Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Mexco Energy by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

MXC stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.13. Mexco Energy has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $24.18.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:MXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 49.88%.

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

