MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Update

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFMGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the February 13th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MFM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.04. 75,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,107. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $6.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,863,385 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after acquiring an additional 464,829 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,034,734 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 118,736 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 152,721 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 326,182 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 15,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 324,947 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 149,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

