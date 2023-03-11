MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Update

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the February 13th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MFM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.04. 75,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,107. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $6.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

MFS Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,863,385 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after acquiring an additional 464,829 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,034,734 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 118,736 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 152,721 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 326,182 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 15,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 324,947 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 149,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.