Michael Rice Sells 549 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rice sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $12,599.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,364,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Michael Rice sold 4,290 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $97,597.50.

On Thursday, February 9th, Michael Rice sold 144 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $3,542.40.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Michael Rice sold 898 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $15,176.20.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $19.50 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 802.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 439.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

