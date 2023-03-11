Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYSGet Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. Mineralys Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,867,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,875,664. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,867,229 shares in the company, valued at $29,875,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hbm Healthcare Investments (Ca purchased 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,218,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,489,696. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,568,750 shares of company stock worth $25,100,000 in the last ninety days.

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is based in RADNOR, Pa.

