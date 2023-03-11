Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.70

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.70 and last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 108117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLYS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, CFO Adam Scott Levy bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 350,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,612,976. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,867,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,875,664. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Scott Levy acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,612,976. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,568,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,100,000.

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is based in RADNOR, Pa.

