MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the February 13th total of 56,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Longbow Finance SA purchased a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MiNK Therapeutics Trading Down 7.0 %

NASDAQ INKT traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 61,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,476. MiNK Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $4.32. The company has a market cap of $67.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of -0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2.31.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

