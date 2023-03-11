Mirror Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $8.13 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Mirror Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.13 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.00433840 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,999.27 or 0.29324736 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Token Profile

Mirror Protocol’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com. The official website for Mirror Protocol is mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR is the governance token of Mirror Protocol, a synthetic assets protocol built by Terraform Labs (TFL) on the Terra blockchain.

Mirror Protocol is decentralized from day 1, with the on-chain treasury and code changes governed by holders of the MIR token. TFL has no intention of keeping or selling MIR tokens, and there are no admin keys or special access privileges granted. The intent for this is to be a completely decentralized, community-driven project.”

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

