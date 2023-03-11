Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $138.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.02. The company has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,778,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,778,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $8,212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,126,633.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 516,337 shares of company stock valued at $90,666,632. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 100.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

