Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.23

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and traded as low as $1.15. Moleculin Biotech shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 427,787 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on MBRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Moleculin Biotech Trading Down 10.3 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21.
About Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.
