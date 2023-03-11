Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.23

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and traded as low as $1.15. Moleculin Biotech shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 427,787 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MBRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Moleculin Biotech Trading Down 10.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Moleculin Biotech

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

