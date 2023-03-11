Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the February 13th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on MONDY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Mondi from GBX 1,600 ($19.24) to GBX 1,475 ($17.74) in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,760 ($21.16) to GBX 1,823 ($21.92) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Mondi from GBX 2,100 ($25.25) to GBX 1,800 ($21.65) in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,699.50.

MONDY stock remained flat at $32.21 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,455. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average is $34.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Mondi has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $41.97.

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

